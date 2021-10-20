Listen Live

Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside The White House!

She was protesting!

By Dirt/Divas

Alyssa took to twitter to tell fans that she was taking part in a demonstration for voting rights on Tuesday.

 

 

 

Members of the Senate are scheduled to decide whether or not to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, on Wednesday.

 

The protest was organized by activists representing People for the American Way.

