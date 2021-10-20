Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside The White House!

Alyssa took to twitter to tell fans that she was taking part in a demonstration for voting rights on Tuesday.

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

Members of the Senate are scheduled to decide whether or not to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, on Wednesday.

The protest was organized by activists representing People for the American Way.