Amber Heard’s Fraud Case Tossed Out By Judge!

Amber’s desperate attempt for a mistrial was tossed out by a judge on Wednesday.

Last week, Amber’s lawyer asked that the $10.35 million verdicts against her be thrown out because juror number 15 may not have been adequately screened by the court.

On Wednesday, the judge rejected Heard’s claims and said the juror issue was irrelevant and that her legal team couldn’t demonstrate how the error showed prejudice against her.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The three-time Oscar nominee denied her abuse allegations and claimed the article ruined his career and led to a series of cancelled film projects, including a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean feature.