America’s Funniest Home Videos Pays Tribute To It’s Original Host Bob Saget

It was on Sunday night (Jan. 16) that AFH host Alfonso Ribeiro paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, “As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member.

Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humour. It’s been my honour to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

Related: Bob Saget’s Friends and Family are Devasted…

Alfonso introduced a montage that he described as ‘Bob being Bob.’ The montage included comical moments clips of Bob’s time hosting AFV, and it also included Bob sitting with Tim Bergeron, who took over the series after Bob left in 1997. Bob passed unexpectedly at the age of 65 – he was found unresponsive inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday.

Bob was laid to rest Friday afternoon in L.A. in a small, intimate funeral.