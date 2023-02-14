Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Are Headed out On A Live Comedy Tour Together

It’s been two years since we last saw the ladies on stage at the Golden Globes, and fans will get to see the pair again when they set out this spring.

The “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour” includes a limited run of four shows and kicks off on April 28 in Washington, DC. The tour will stop in Chicago and Boston before wrapping up in Atlantic City, NJ on June 10.

According to the press release, the “Saturday Night Live” alums will celebrate their thirty years of friendship on this tour by sharing jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment

Tickets for the “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour” go on sale on February 17 at 10 am in the ticket buyer’s time zone.