AMY SCHUMER AND WILL FORTE TO STAR IN NETFLIX’S ‘KINDA PREGNANT’

Amy Schumer and Will Forte have signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy movie, Kinda Pregnant, directed by Tyler Spindel with a screenplay from Julie Paiva. Schumer will produce the film alongside Adam Sandler under his ‘Happy Madison’ banner.

“Kinda Pregnant” will also star Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey and Chris Geere, and recent additions to the cast include Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore & Lizze Broadway. Details as to their roles are under wraps.

Schumer will star as Lainy, a woman jealous of her friend’s pregnancy who decides to wear a fake baby bump. As it turns out, her deception leads her to meet the man of her dreams. The series synopsis reads: “Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.”