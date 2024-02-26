Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Cushing Syndrome

Last week the comedian pushed back on social media after several comments about her appears. Amy Schumer is sharing more about a current health challenge she’s dealing with…

Schumer responded to the comments in a scathing Instagram post by explaining there were some “medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

In an interview published Friday on Jessica Yellen’s News Not Noise newsletter, Schumer revealed she has exogenousCushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections that resulted in excess cortisol in her body. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can lead to weight gain, fatigue, “moon face,” headaches and other symptoms.

Schumer said she felt “reborn” learning her diagnosis, following an uncertain series of tests to determine what was going on. Schumer said she felt motivated to share her diagnosis to advocate for women’s health and body positivity.