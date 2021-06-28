Amy Schumer Lands HBO Max Docuseries

Coming on the heels of Amy Schumer Learns To Cook, this new series is called Amy Learns To…

The show will be set in Martha’s Vineyard as Amy Learns new trades. This sounds a little like the plot around “The simple life” from back in the day.

Amy will be learning a new skill or craft from a local expert in her husband Chris Fischer’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard.

There are eight episodes that will most likely be full of one-liners and if we’re lucky, cameos from her son, Gene!

HBO Max Orders New Amy Schumer Unscripted Series ‘Amy Learns To…’ https://t.co/yjktRoC0G2 — TV Insider (@TVInsider) June 24, 2021

Amy’s cooking show on the Food Network was very popular and super funny! Especially the episode about her husband’s love for Fennel! Schumer basically gets her hands dirty, drinks, cracks jokes, and pets her dog.