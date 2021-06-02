Amy Schumer Turns 40 Today And Got A Shocking Cake From Her Husband!

How would you react if you got this cake from your person?

Amy Schumer hits the big 4-0 today, but she celebrated over the holiday weekend with family and friends, including her two-year old son, Gene David.

But it was her husband Chris Fischer who got the biggest laugh when he presented Amy a beautiful chocolate cake with a surprise greeting on top.

“I’m leaving you. This is the only way I could think to do it,” the cake reads.

The Instagram clip of the “Happy Birthday” song and cake presentation hilariously cuts off right as Schumer, holding little Gene David on her lap, is reading the greeting with a rising scared look on her face. A number of IG commentators were taken aback.

Amy assured fans that it was a complete joke, captioning cry/smile emoji and all is well!