And The Grammy Goes To…

It was Jon Batiste who took home music’s biggest award, winning album of the year for “we Are,” an album inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Silk Sonic took home two trophies! The duo features Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak claimed the song and record of the year awards for their 1970s inspired hit “Leave the Door Open.”

Olivia Rodrigo won best new artist as expected for “driver’s license.”

and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided a message appealing for even more support!

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskyy, said in a hoarse voice. “Fill the silence with your music,” he added. “Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence.”

The message was followed by a performance by John Legend that featured two Ukrainian Musicians and A Ukrainian poet!

This year’s Grammys were delayed due to a Spike in COVID 19 cases in January and moved out of Los Angeles to the GMG Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

KEY WINNERS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR “We Are” — Jon Batiste

RECORD OF THE YEAR “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

BEST MUSIC FILM “Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists