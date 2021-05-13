And The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Are!

Wednesday morning, the hall of fame announced this year’s inductees and it’s the most diverse list yet!

This year marks the first year that three women have been honoured in performance categories.

Tina Turner makes the list on her own as a solo artist, with the Go-Go’s and Carol King also making the cut this year. Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and LL Cool J will also be honoured in a ceremony later in the year.

Tina Turner previously shared an honour as part of Ike and Tina. Carole King has previously earned an induction with Gerry Goffin, and Dave Grohl’s first induction was as a member of Nirvana.