Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Dies At 61

R.I.P.

By Dirt/Divas

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andre Braugher has died after a brief illness, a representative said. He was 61.

Details about the illness were not available.  His two best-known roles were police officers. Braugher won an Emmy for his depiction of police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

He came to be known to a new generation of TV viewers in 2013 as a deadpan police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ dog “Cheddar” Has Died

He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times and won twice, including for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX Network production “Thief.” His award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series came in 1998 for portraying Pembleton.

Braugher also had roles in “Law & Order: SVU” and other serious dramas and films, including “The Tuskegee Airmen.” In 2000 and 2001, he portrayed Dr. Ben Gideon on the ABC drama “Gideon’s Crossing.”

Related posts

‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

It’s Taylor Swift’s Birthday!

Get In, Losers!  Mean Girls Restaurant Opening Up!