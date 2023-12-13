Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Dies At 61

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andre Braugher has died after a brief illness, a representative said. He was 61.

Details about the illness were not available. His two best-known roles were police officers. Braugher won an Emmy for his depiction of police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

He came to be known to a new generation of TV viewers in 2013 as a deadpan police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times and won twice, including for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX Network production “Thief.” His award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series came in 1998 for portraying Pembleton.

Braugher also had roles in “Law & Order: SVU” and other serious dramas and films, including “The Tuskegee Airmen.” In 2000 and 2001, he portrayed Dr. Ben Gideon on the ABC drama “Gideon’s Crossing.”