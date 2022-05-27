Andy Fletcher, Founding Member of Depeche Mode Has Died at 60

“Fletch”, a keyboardist and one of the original members of the British band has died.

Fans learned of the sad news Thursday after a message was posted to the group’s Twitter account.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold, and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint,” the post reads. The cause of death was not confirmed.

Fletcher formed Depeche Mode in 1980 with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke.

Over the course of Fletcher’s tenure with the group, they sold over 100 million records worldwide and had 54 songs chart on the U.K. Singles Chart. As a member of Depeche Mode, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.