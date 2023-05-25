Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner’s Final Words In Poignant Tribute

The Best singer died peacefully earlier today at the age of 83, following a long illness.

After the news emerged, some of the biggest names in music and film offered their condolences on social media, remembering their best times with the Queen of rock and roll.

Bassett, who portrayed Turner in the 1993 film, What’s Love Got To Do With It, shared a lengthy message on Instagram, which read: ‘How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?

Another part of her tribute said, ‘Her final words to me – for me – were, “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

Bassett had a huge bond with Turner, having portrayed her on screen in the 90s biopic opposite Laurence Fishburne.

The Oscar nominee was also on hand to induct the singer into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time, in 2021.