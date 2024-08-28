Angelina Jolie to be Honoured at TIFF: A Celebration of Cinema and Humanitarianism

Get ready, film buffs and humanitarian heroes! The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is about to honour one of Hollywood's brightest stars—not just for her acting chops but for her incredible humanitarian efforts.

Angelina Jolie is set to receive the prestigious TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at this year's festival, happening on September 8th. This award is no small feat. It celebrates those who masterfully blend social impact with the power of cinema, and Jolie is in excellent company—past recipients include legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and the visionary Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

But that's not all. Jolie is also bringing her latest film, "Without Blood," to the festival for its world premiere. This war drama, which she wrote and directed, is adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s novel and tells the gripping tale of a young girl on a mission for revenge after the brutal murders of her father and brother. Starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, it's a film that's sure to make waves.

TIFF isn’t stopping with Jolie, though. Toronto’s own David Cronenberg will be celebrated with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, while the ever-talented Cate Blanchett will receive the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award. And let’s not forget Amy Adams, who’ll be walking away with a performer’s prize at the Tribute Awards.

With TIFF’s 49th edition running from September 5 to 15, it’s shaping up to be a star-studded celebration of cinema, creativity, and the incredible impact film can have on the world. Whether you're a die-hard movie fan or just love a good story, this year's TIFF is one event you won’t want to miss!