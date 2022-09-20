Angry Drivers Can Get Paid $4,000 To Let Out That Road Rage!

Do you know how some people are such angry balls that they seem like Professional Road Ragers? Well, you can’t be a pro at it, and you can be paid for it.

The website VehicleFreak.com is looking for one angry driver to take part in a study examining road rage, and they’ll be paid $4,000 for their time.

Since there’s only one position available, you’ll have to be aggressive, confrontational, and reckless at pursuing the opportunity. (???)

Here’s how it’ll work: The chosen road rager will be asked to take part in three, two-hour driving sessions per week over a month-long period.

They’ll be put in various scenarios through a driving simulator, and their reactions will be monitored, alongside their heart rate and blood pressure.

The person will also be required to keep a road rage diary.

You can apply on their website through October 31st. You must be 25, have at least one year of driving experience, and you’ll have to provide examples of your road rage experiences.