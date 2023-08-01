Angus Cloud ‘Euphoria’ Actor Dead at 25

He was a breakout actor who played “Fez” the drug dealer in the HBO series

A statement from his family reads: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said a statement from Cloud’s family.

A cause of death was not announced. Cloud buried his father last week, according to family, and was in a “battle with mental health”.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement read.

“We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A source close to Cloud’s family told Entertainment Tonight that Cloud “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland where he had buried his father.

Cloud was staying with family, ET reported, “as he tried to work through overcoming grief”.

Cloud had minor acting credits in two films, North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

But his career took off after he won the part of Fez, a high school drug dealer in Euphoria.

THERE IS HELP!

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health. Please contact CMHA…

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis or has suicide-related concerns, please call 1-833-456-4566 toll-free (In QC: 1-866-277-3553), 24/7 or visit talksuicide.ca.

1-833-456-4566 (24/7)

1-866-277-3553 in Quebec (24/7)

Text to 45645 (4 p.m. – Midnight ET). Text messaging rates apply. French text support is currently unavailable.

Kids Help Phone can also support you.

Call 1-800-668-6868 (24/7)

Text CONNECT to 686868.

Live Chat (7 p.m. to midnight ET)