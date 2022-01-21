Anna Kendrick ‘Quietly’ Dating Bill Hader

According to reports, The Pitch Perfect star has been quietly dating Bill Hader for the past year.

The two have been friends for years, but the romance started after they starred together in Disney+’s 2019 Christmas movie ‘Noelle’.

According to a source, Bill and Anna are both very private people and the pandemic made it easy for them to keep the relationship quiet.

They are both hysterical so could you imagine if they got married…

Prior to finding love with Kendrick, Hader had been in a relationship with his ‘To Do List’ co-star Rachel Bilson for several months until July 2020 and was previously married to that movie’s director Maggie Carey, the mother of his daughters Hannah,12, Harper, nine, and seven-year-old Hayley.