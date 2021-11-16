ANNIVERSARY OF HOME ALONE WAS RELEASED 31 YEARS AGO!

The year was 1990! It’s been 31 years since ‘Kevin McCallister’ was left to fend for himself while his family went on a lavish Christmas vacation without him. The movie made half a billion dollars in 1990 and became an instant holiday classic.

Fun Facts!

WITHOUT UNCLE BUCK, THERE’D BE NO HOME ALONE.

The idea for Home Alone occurred to John Hughes during the making of Uncle Buck, which also starred Macaulay Culkin. Always game to play the precocious one, there’s a scene in which Culkin’s character interrogates a potential babysitter through a mail slot. In Home Alone, Culkin has a similar confrontation with Daniel Stern, this time via a doggie door.

THE ROLE OF KEVIN MCCALLISTER IN HOME ALONE WAS WRITTEN SPECIFICALLY FOR MACAULAY CULKIN.

But that didn’t stop director Chris Columbus from auditioning more than 100 other rascally pre-teens for the part. Which really was all for naught, as Culkin nailed the role.

HOME ALONE WAS A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER FOR MORE THAN 25 YEARS.

In its opening weekend, Home Alone topped the box office, making $17,081,997 in 1202 theaters. The movie maintained its number one spot for a full 12 weeks and remained in the top 10 until June of the following year. It became the highest grossing film of 1990 and earned a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever domestically. It held on to that title for quite some time—27 years, to be exact—until the Chinese blockbuster Never Say Die knocked it out of the top spot in 2017.