Another Canada Post Strike Could Be Coming — Here's A Playlist While You Strike!

Well, here we go again.

Canada Post just got hit with a strike notice from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers — and it looks like the picket lines could be up by Friday at midnight. Yes, this Friday. So if you were planning to mail your rent cheque, wedding invites, or that belated birthday card to Aunt Brenda… maybe hold off.

This would be the second strike in six months, with residents and businesses bracing for serious delivery delays. According to the Crown corporation, Canadians usually receive more than two billion letters and 300 million parcels a year. That’s a lot of flyers, bills, and awkwardly sized Amazon boxes.

The Fine Print (or Lack Thereof)

Canada Post is still offering that mysterious "three-day delivery option" for purchase. But with no clear guarantee of which three days they’re talking about, you might as well call it the “eventually” option.

On a more serious note, a new deal is reportedly being offered today — fingers crossed it leads to a resolution that supports our hard-working postal workers. Because, love them or hate them, they’re still showing up in sleet, snow, and suburban cul-de-sacs with dog warnings.

A Musical Tribute to the Mail Carriers

To show our appreciation (and to give your next picket line a soundtrack), we’ve curated a little playlist for the people who still bring us a few printed bills and the occasional human interaction in the form of a package drop-off.

🎵 Return to Sender – Elvis Presley

🎵 Message in a Bottle – The Police

🎵 Please Mr. Postman – The Marvelettes

🎵 Because I Love You (The Postman Song) – Stevie B

From super boxes to front stoops, you deliver the goods (when you can). We’re rooting for a quick, fair deal — and fewer package delays.

