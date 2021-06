There is going to be a TED prequel! The movies, created by Seth MacFarlane, will have a home on Peacock. (That Service Not Available in Canada)

Collectively, “Ted” and “Ted 2” made more than $750 million worldwide.

No word who would be cast alongside TED, but considering it’s a prequel, we will likely see a ‘young Mark Wahlberg’ character come into play.

Seth MacFarlane will voice Ted Again and we’ll get at least 10 episodes!