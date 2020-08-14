ANOTHER Viral TikTok Food Trend! You Might Wanna Keep This One Within The Family…
It's a fiesta!
Trying to keep things interesting during dinner time? This recent VIRAL TikTok trend you might want to try out.
WARNING: It will be messy, and you should probably only do this with those you live with.
Two words: Nacho table.
Think like the same idea behind a crawfish boil, but all nachos.
@stefherderwe always make a nacho table during family vacation 🧀🌮 ##DontLeaveMe ##MakeSomeoneSmile ##nachotable ##foryou ##puremichigan ##vacation ##family
I’m sorry, this is incredible.
If only there could be a Crunchwrap supreme table, I’d be a happy man.
Would you give this a try? Honestly this looks like so much fun. Hopefully clean up isn’t too much of a pain!