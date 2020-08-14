Listen Live

ANOTHER Viral TikTok Food Trend! You Might Wanna Keep This One Within The Family…

It's a fiesta!

By Josh, Kool Eats

Trying to keep things interesting during dinner time? This recent VIRAL TikTok trend you might want to try out.

WARNING: It will be messy, and you should probably only do this with those you live with.

Two words: Nacho table.

Think like the same idea behind a crawfish boil, but all nachos.

@stefherderwe always make a nacho table during family vacation 🧀🌮 ##DontLeaveMe ##MakeSomeoneSmile ##nachotable ##foryou ##puremichigan ##vacation ##family

♬ CEO of speaking French – c.est.bon.bon

I’m sorry, this is incredible.

If only there could be a Crunchwrap supreme table, I’d be a happy man.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

DINNER!!! #nachotable

A post shared by J-nine Peterson (@his_purple_princess1308) on

Would you give this a try? Honestly this looks like so much fun. Hopefully clean up isn’t too much of a pain!

