Anya Taylor-Joy Crowned Most Beautiful Woman in Scientific Study

In a world where beauty standards are as diverse as they are subjective, it seems science has its own way of determining who's the fairest of them all.

According to a recent scientific study, Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ has been named the most beautiful woman in the world.

But what does this mean, and how was it measured?

The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi

The study measured facial features using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a mathematical equation that quantifies physical perfection. Anya Taylor-Joy’s features were found to be 94.66% accurate to this ratio. Just a fraction behind her were Zendaya at 94.37% and Bella Hadid at 94.35%, securing second and third places, respectively.

Dr. Julian De Silva, the plastic surgeon behind the computerized facial mapping technique used in the study, highlighted some fascinating insights. “Anya had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her eyes, with a score of 98.9%, which is only 1.1% away from being the perfect shape,” he explained. “She also had the highest score for her eyebrows and was close to the top in almost every category apart from her lips.”

The Near-Perfect Faces

Interestingly, Beyoncé, despite placing sixth on the list, was found to have a near-perfect face shape, scoring 99.6% for this specific feature.

Margot Robbie, who landed in fourth place, scored highly in all categories except the brow area.

Here are the top 10 most beautiful women according to their Golden Ratio scores:

Anya Taylor-Joy – 94.66% Zendaya – 94.37% Bella Hadid – 94.35% Margot Robbie – 93.43% Song Hye-kyo – 92.67% Beyoncé – 92.4% Taylor Swift – 91.64% Zhang Ziyi – 91.51% Alia Bhatt – 91.14% Nazanin Boniadi – 90.89%

Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder

While these results are fascinating, they underscore the subjectivity of beauty. The Golden Ratio might give us a scientific perspective, but beauty remains a deeply personal and cultural concept.

What's most important is that we embrace and celebrate the diverse forms of beauty around us, recognizing that each person’s unique features contribute to their individuality.

So, while Anya Taylor-Joy might top the charts in this study, remember that beauty is found in a multitude of forms and expressions.

Embrace your own uniqueness, because, in the end, that’s what truly makes you beautiful.