Apple’s New AirPods Pro 3: Same Price, More Perks 🍁🎧

Tech
Published September 10, 2025
By Charlie

Apple has officially dropped the AirPods Pro 3, and for once, the big news isn’t a bigger price tag. The latest generation will set you back the same $249 CAD as the last version, which, in Apple terms, is basically a “sale.”

What’s New?

The updated design swaps out the silicone tips for foam-infused ear tips — now in five different sizes. Because, let’s face it, not all ear holes are created equal (shout-out to those of us with “fun-sized” ears who’ve been suffering in silence).

The new buds also bring:

  • Improved Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) — so you can tune out that chatty guy on the GO Train.
  • Live translation features — basically turning you into a bilingual genius at the press of a button.
  • Fitness tracking — because clearly your watch, phone, and smart scale weren’t keeping tabs enough.

Battery Life Boost 🔋

Apple has finally given us a little extra juice:

  • 8 hours per charge with ANC on (up from 6 hours before).
  • 10 hours in transparency mode (when you actually want to hear your surroundings).

When Can You Get Them?

  • Preorders: Live as of Sept. 9
  • In stores: Friday, Sept. 19

So whether you want them for the gym, your commute, or just to drown out the sound of your kids singing Hakuna Matata on repeat, the AirPods Pro 3 are officially here — same cost, but more reasons to justify another Apple upgrade.

