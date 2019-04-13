Listen Live

April 13th and 14th, 2019

Future Hit from Ava Max

By Top 20

#20 I Knew You When – Marianas Trench

#19 You Say – Lauren Daigle

#18 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus

#17 Body – Loud Luxury ft. Brando

#16 Broken – Lovelytheband

#15 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#14 With You – Tyler Shaw

 

#13 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#12 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

KOOL Cameo: Crazy In Love – Beyonce

#11 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

#10 Sucker – Jonas Brothers


#9 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#8 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#6 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

#5 Walk Me Home – Pink

#4 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft.Halsey and Khalid

#3 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo

Future Hit: Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#2 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

 

#1 Without Me – Halsey

