Arcade Fire Releases 45-Minute Long Song

All in the name of meditation.

Canadian rock band Arcade Fire just released a 45-minute meditation song. I always wondered why songs don’t last longer than three or four minutes. You know when you’re listening to a song and you just love it so much, you wish it had another verse? You just want it to keep going. Their new song, “Memories of the Age of Anxiety,” which they worked on with John Legend, is fully instrumental. It’s available on the meditation and sleep app Headspace where it promises “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired.”

This is amazing. I’ve been meditating a lot more during the pandemic so I will definitely be checking this out.

Main Image via Twitter / @headspace

