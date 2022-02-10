Are Magazines Going To Be A Thing Of The Past?

Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and four other magazines will stop publishing print editions and only be available online.

Now, what am I going to read while waiting at the dentist’s? These magazines have been keeping us occupied while waiting for something or someone for years!

The company that publishes these magazines will also stop printing EatingWell, Health, Parents and People as well as a Spanish Publication.

Magazine and news publishers have struggled in recent years due to major advertising challenges posed by Google and Facebook. COVID-19 only accelerated this decline.

The final physical editions will be printed in April.