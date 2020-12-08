IKEA Will No Longer Publish It’s Catalog

The furniture giant has announced that it will no longer publish an annual catalog.

The Swedish company shared this week that, after 70 years of publishing the “iconic and beloved publication,” it has found that both media consumption and customer behavior have changed, leading to less usage of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Digital growth was pointed to as a primary factor for the decision, with the retail company stating that its website had more than 4 billion visits last year, and had a 45 percent worldwide increase in online sales.

Though the catalog as fans know it will not continue, the company shared that it plans to publish a book in the fall of 2021 “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge.”

