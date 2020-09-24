ARE YOU A GOOD HUSBAND OR WIFE BY 1939 STANDARDS?

An old marriage test from 1939 is making the rounds online. It’s supposed to tell you if you’re being a good husband or wife.

Signs you’re a good HUSBAND, according to the test:

You’re nice to her friends

remember your anniversary

you’re kind to her, even if no one’s watching

you ask for her opinion sometimes

you let her drive the car if she needs it

and you read the paper out loud to her. (???)

A few signs you’re NOT a great husband include:

Flirting in front of her

comparing her to your mom, or previous wives

talking about how life was better before you got married

not saying “excuse me” when you burp

and criticizing her in public.

Now here are a few signs you’re a good WIFE by 1939 standards:

You always serve dinner on time

you play an instrument

get dressed up for breakfast

you’re a good housekeeper

you always put the kids to bed

you run any big purchases by your husband first

and you let him sleep in on the weekends.

Some signs you’re NOT a good wife include:

Not liking kids,

being late for appointments,

letting your cold feet touch him under the covers,

being a backseat driver,

getting jealous,

and wearing red nail polish.

