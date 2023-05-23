ARE YOU A “MULTIPLE SNEEZER”? TURNS OUT MOST OF US ARE

Are you a “multiple sneezer“? When you sneeze, do you usually sneeze more than once?

The polling site YouGov just did a nationwide poll of more than 5,000 people. And it turns out MOST of us are multiple sneezers.

Only 26% said they usually sneeze just once. Double-sneezing was the most common answer with 38% of the vote. Some of us don’t stop there though. 22% said they usually sneeze three times, 3% said four, and 4% said they sneeze five times or MORE.

It also asked people what they do if they don’t have a tissue to sneeze into. And the top tactic by far is to sneeze into your ELBOW. 53% said elbow. 27% sneeze into their hands. And 15%, or around 1 in 7 people, said they just let loose and sneeze straight into the air. (!!!)

If you ever have to sneeze but can’t, here’s one strategy: 28% said staring at a bright LIGHT can make them sneeze. 15% of us have never tried it.