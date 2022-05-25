Summer Named The Best And Worst Season To Be Outside!

According to a panel of 2,000 adults, only 23% claimed they’re “always” ready for whatever the skies might throw at them.

Overall, 38% of respondents believe summer is the most difficult season to dress appropriately for. Summer also ranked No. 1 for both the panel’s favourite and least favourite seasons to spend outside.

The poll revealed that about one-quarter of respondents cited spring as their favourite time to get outdoors. All seasons ranked before spring as the least favourite season.

The majority of people look forward to the changing seasons but not the potential allergies that come with it! More than two in five suffer from seasonal allergies and 76% would rate those allergies as “severe.”

Those allergies are impacting people’s daily lives. Almost half reported allergies to affect them during something as simple as commuting to work, while 58% said sinus and allergy issues often impact their job performance.

And while 40% keep medications to combat their allergies on hand year-round, 44% begin adding to their stockpile several weeks before allergy season begins — and another 30% start months in advance.

Almost five in 10 reports spending $100 or more on over-the-counter allergy and sinus medication each year. And it turns out that seasonal allergies are giving respondents more trouble than just nasal drip, sinus pain, and headaches.

Half reported finding it difficult to walk their dog and 49% said outdoor activities, like hiking or boating, are impacted by their allergies.

MOST COMMON ALLERGY SYMPTOMS