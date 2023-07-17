ARE YOU GROSSER THAN THE AVERAGE PERSON?

Someone polled people to find out how popular different gross habits are. Here are five questions, and how people answered . . .



1. Do you pick your wedges in public? Or do you suffer through it until you can find a bathroom? 74% of us are pickers. Most did say they at least try to be discrete about it.



2. Do you ever take phone calls on the toilet? 62% of us do, including 13% who said they do it “all the time.”



3. Do you find pimple-popping videos satisfying? Half of us do, including 18% who “love” them.

4. How many times do you wear clothes before washing them? Only 46% generally wear clothes once, then wash them. 39% said multiple times. Another 15% said they wait until they’re visibly dirty, or smell.



5. Have you ever pooped your pants? Half said no, only when they were a baby. But 36% said yes, once, another 13% said it’s happened multiple times, and 2% said too many times to count.