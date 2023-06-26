Are You Micro-Cheating? If You Like Certain Social Media Posts-You Might Be!

According to TikTok, there are varying degrees of cheating — but no one can decide where to draw the line.

While there is a clear distinction around what defines physical cheating, emotional cheating is more brutal to construe.

In response, users on TikTok have been debating what falls under the umbrella of ‘micro-cheating, and with over 25.8 million views on the hashtag #microcheating on the app, many ideas are floating around about what micro-cheating is…

According to a relationship expert, micro-cheating is the act of “cultivating, in small ways, inappropriate intimate connections outside your relationship.”

While that doesn’t involve physical cheating — like having sex with or kissing another person — actions that break “emotional exclusivity,” like emotionally connecting with someone and telling them things you don’t tell your partner fall under that umbrella.

According to TikTok, you are micro-cheating if:

Confiding in your ex about your [current] relationship issues, neglecting to tell someone the status of your relationship, inside jokes with someone who is not your partner, secretly messaging someone and not inviting your partner to events.

The key to avoiding crossing the line and “micro-cheating” is to establish clear boundaries and communicate with your partner.