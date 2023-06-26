Are You Micro-Cheating? If You Like Certain Social Media Posts-You Might Be!
(I micro-cheat with my bestie all the time, then)
According to TikTok, there are varying degrees of cheating — but no one can decide where to draw the line.
While there is a clear distinction around what defines physical cheating, emotional cheating is more brutal to construe.
In response, users on TikTok have been debating what falls under the umbrella of ‘micro-cheating, and with over 25.8 million views on the hashtag #microcheating on the app, many ideas are floating around about what micro-cheating is…
@jeffkallil Are they microcheating? #LetsFaceIt #microcheating #relationshipadvice #fyp #xyzbca ♬ Worship Instrumental – Adrian Jonathan
According to a relationship expert, micro-cheating is the act of “cultivating, in small ways, inappropriate intimate connections outside your relationship.”
While that doesn’t involve physical cheating — like having sex with or kissing another person — actions that break “emotional exclusivity,” like emotionally connecting with someone and telling them things you don’t tell your partner fall under that umbrella.
According to TikTok, you are micro-cheating if:
Confiding in your ex about your [current] relationship issues, neglecting to tell someone the status of your relationship, inside jokes with someone who is not your partner, secretly messaging someone and not inviting your partner to events.
@choosingtherapy Signs of Micro Cheating 🚩 Article: What Is Micro Cheating? Examples, Signs, & How to Move Forward (full article linked in bio) Written by: Lydia Antonatos LMHC Medically Reviewed by: Heidi Moawad MD Published: 08/15/2022#microcheating #cheatingboyfriend #cheatinggirlfriend #cheatinghusband #honestyiskey #relationshiptiktok #relationshipproblems #textingischeating ♬ Has To Be (new wave) – CapzLock & 33col3 & Rosesleeves
The key to avoiding crossing the line and “micro-cheating” is to establish clear boundaries and communicate with your partner.