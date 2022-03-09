Listen Live

ARE YOU PLAYING HEARDLE YET? IT’S LIKE WORDLE FOR YOUR EARS

And you feel less dumb when you're wrong!

By Kool Mornings

If you love Wordle, welcome to your next addiction: Heardle

 

It’s a lot like Name That Tune, where you get a second of a song you have to try to guess. 

 

If you can’t get it, they’ll give you another snippet, and then another and so on. 

 

Related: Wordle Is Bought By The New York Times…

 

You get up to six tries, and then you can brag on social media about how smart you are!

 

I wonder which major media company will buy this app?

 

PLAY

Related posts

Leonardo DiCaprio Donated $10 Million To Ukraine!

Eminem Makes History!

Britney Spears Uses Topless Photo to Declare She’s ‘Planning On Having Babies’