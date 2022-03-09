ARE YOU PLAYING HEARDLE YET? IT’S LIKE WORDLE FOR YOUR EARS
And you feel less dumb when you're wrong!
If you love Wordle, welcome to your next addiction: Heardle
It’s a lot like Name That Tune, where you get a second of a song you have to try to guess.
If you can’t get it, they’ll give you another snippet, and then another and so on.
You get up to six tries, and then you can brag on social media about how smart you are!
I wonder which major media company will buy this app?