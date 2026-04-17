Are You Psychic… or Just Really Good at Overthinking? 🔮😅

Ever had a feeling something was about to happen… and then it actually did?

Congratulations, you’re either intuitive… or officially part of the 20% of people who think they’re basically psychic.

A new survey of 2,000 adults dove into our collective “gut feeling era,” and let’s just say — intuition is having a moment.

RELATED: 10 MARVELS THAT MAKE PEOPLE THINK, “WHO THE HECK FIGURED THAT OUT?”

Trust Your Gut (But Maybe Don’t Bet the House)

A whopping 71% of people say they rely on their intuition at least sometimes. Only 11% are like, “Nope, I need facts, receipts, and possibly a spreadsheet.”

On average, people claim they’ve had about 18 “psychic moments” in the past year. That’s roughly one and a half “I KNEW IT” moments per month.

Gen Z: Main Character Energy

When it comes to feeling psychic, Gen Z is leading the charge:

30% say they’re basically psychic

About two “psychic moments” per month

Meanwhile, baby boomers are having about one per month… probably because they’ve already seen everything and aren’t surprised anymore.

Where Intuition Hits Hardest

People say their gut is strongest when it comes to:

🚩 Sensing something is “off” (33%)

🤥 Spotting dishonesty (28%)

🚪 Knowing when to walk away (26%)

So basically… your intuition is just your brain quietly whispering, “This situation is giving bad vibes.”

Love, Money & Lucky Guesses

Gen Z and millennials say they have a sixth sense when it comes to dating (14%)

Both Gen Z and boomers feel equally confident about financial instincts (14%)

Gen X claims to be best at predicting outcomes

Millennials say their dreams are weirdly accurate

Gen Z leads in “lucky” gut-feeling wins

Some of the most common “psychic” experiences?

Having a bad feeling beforehand or just knowing something’s about to happen (both at 25%).

Plot Twist: Is It Intuition… or Anxiety?

Here’s where things get real: 35% of people admit they’re not actually sure if what they’re feeling is intuition… or just anxiety in a trench coat pretending to be helpful.

And honestly, that tracks.

So… Are You Psychic?

Or do you just:

Overanalyze texts

Get a weird vibe from someone and spiral

Call it “intuition” when you cancel plans last minute

Either way, trust your gut… just maybe double-check it before making any life-altering decisions.

🔮✨ Or don’t. Your “psychic moment” will let you know.