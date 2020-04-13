ARE YOU READY TO GET YOUR HAIR CUT BY SOMEONE LIVING WITH YOU YET?

According to a new survey, 15% of people say they’ve already gotten a haircut from someone at home, another 16% say they haven’t yet but they probably will, and 18% say they already cut their hair at home anyway.

Added up, that means 49% of people will be rocking home haircuts during the quarantine. And if you’re thinking that’s all just men who are going with buzz cuts, that’s not the case.

9% of women have already let someone in their house cut their hair, 14% are about to have someone do it, and 15% cut their own hair.