Are You Smarting Then A Sixth Grader? Not Likely!

According to new research, the average parent’s science and math knowledge taps out around the 6th-grade level!

When parents were ask what grade they’d be able to go back to, 6th was the highest level.

The survey found that parents of school-aged children, 42% of them would be “lost” trying to teach their child the math curriculum for their grade. And thirty-five percent said the same about the science curriculum.

More than half of parents (55%) found math difficult in school, and nearly four in 10 struggled with science.