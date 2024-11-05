Light the town blue logo
Are You Stuck in a Social Rut? Here’s How to Refresh Your Friendships

Lifestyle
Published November 5, 2024
By Charlie

A new study found that one in three people feel “stuck” in their social lives, with 39% admitting they haven’t made a new friend in over a year, and a similar number saying it’s been at least six months since they last went to a party.

If your social calendar feels like it’s on repeat, you’re not alone. For many, it’s been a while since they’ve shared experiences like attending a concert, going on vacation, or trying something new with friends.

While 58% of people say their current friendships are fun and ever-evolving, a solid 26% admit their social lives feel repetitive. Let’s dive into why this happens—and how to shake things up.

Besties Are Here to Stay—But Time Together Is Scarce

One thing’s for sure: friendship is a priority. Eight in 10 people report they’re still close with friends they’ve known for at least a decade. But the challenge is finding quality time together. On average, people have only hung out one-on-one with friends about seven times in the past year.

It seems we’re in need of a social shake-up. Only 21% of people surveyed said they spend the most time with their closest friends over others, which might explain why classic hangouts like grabbing drinks, shopping, or binge-watching Netflix aren’t cutting it anymore. When they do spend time with friends, respondents crave something more exciting—a real “refresh.”

Why a Friend-cation Could Be the Perfect Cure

If your social life could use a boost, consider a trip with friends. For one in five people, a getaway with friends ranks even higher than a trip with family or a partner.

Over the past two years, the average person has managed just two group trips, and 37% haven’t gone on any at all! Many feel that just planning a trip would ease their social blues and give them something to look forward to.

The ideal friend vacation? It would last around a week, with a good mix of dinners out, beach days, and relaxation. Sound dreamy?

Here are some top types of friend cations to inspire your next escape:

  • Road trip — 45% (Hit the open road and explore some new places together)
  • Beach getaway — 43% (Perfect for lounging, swimming, and enjoying the sun)
  • Festival or event — 26% (Music or food festivals make for unforgettable experiences)
  • City adventure — 24% (Explore museums, nightlife, and hidden gems in a new city)
  • Outdoor adventure — 22% (Hiking, zip-lining, or kayaking for the thrill-seekers)
  • Lake retreat — 21% (Relaxing on the water with a scenic view)
  • Mountain trip — 19% (Cozy cabins and outdoor hikes make for a great combo)
  • Wellness retreat — 13% (Spa days and yoga for a calming reset)
  • Island hopping — 10% (Tropical vibes and island exploring)
  • Backpacking — 9% (A bit more rugged, but ideal for adventurers)

Time to Mix It Up!

So, if your social life feels like it needs a reboot, maybe it’s time to switch things up. Plan a new adventure with your friends, try different activities, or take a road trip to explore some new scenery.

Whether it’s a beach getaway, city escape, or mountain retreat, making time for new experiences together can be just the shake-up your social life needs!

