Arena Named After Avicii Hopes To Help End Mental Illness

Avicii’s legacy will live on forever through his music, but his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden is going one step further to ensure it has a physical representation.

The Stockholm venue formerly known as the Ericsson Globe has been renamed Avicii Arena in honor of the late musician. “Avicii Arena becomes a symbol and meeting place for an initiative focused on young people’s mental health,” a statement from Avicii’s team said in making the announcement.

“It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name,” Avicii’s (real name Tim Bergling) father Klas Bergling told Variety.

Bergling hopes the venue will not only be the home to many memorable music moments but also serve as a home for awareness surrounding mental health issues in young people.

”Globally, suicide is the second most common cause for death among the 15-29 age groups.”