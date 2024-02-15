Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey Team Up For “Yes, And?” Remix!

Ariana Grande announced a remix of “Yes, And?” featuring her idol, Mariah Carey, that will drop tomorrow. “I cannot believe the words I am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday!!!!!!!!!!!” Grande wrote on Instagram under a photo of the two.

“There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey,” she added. “It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally!!!!!!!”

Grande and Carey previously collaborated on the song “Oh Santa” with Jennifer Hudson in 2020. Grande also guested at Carey’s New York concert in December.