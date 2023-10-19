Ariana Grande Is Working on a New Album

Ariana Grande Working On Album As ‘Wicked’ Paused Due To Strike

Grande was planning on finishing up the new Wicked movie before getting back into the studio to work on some new music, but due to the ongoing SAG/AFTRA strike-it’s happening now for fans!

Sources told Page Six that Grande has been working with producer Max Martin to record the follow-up to her 2020 record Positions in New York.

The two are frequent collaborators, creating hits such as “God Is A Woman.” But just because she’s working on it doesn’t mean it will be released anytime soon.

She reportedly won’t be concentrating on music until well after Wicked wraps, which has just 10 days left to complete filming, and has been released in theatres.

The success of Positions set high expectations for Grande’s new album. The title track hit No. 1, extending her streak as the artist with the most No. 1 debuts in pop history.