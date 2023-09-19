Ariana Grande files for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways.

Grande filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles. The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution.

The pair were married in 2021. Their 2021 nuptials came two years after Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

Ariana has been keeping busy filming the cinematic adaptation of “Wicked” in London prior to the AFTRA strike which is still ongoing…