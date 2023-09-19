Listen Live

Ariana Grande files for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage

They gave it the old college try!

By Dirt/Divas

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways.

Grande filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles. The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution.

The pair were married in 2021. Their 2021 nuptials came two years after Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande still donates Christmas gifts to child patients years after the Manchester attack

Ariana has been keeping busy filming the cinematic adaptation of “Wicked” in London prior to the AFTRA strike which is still ongoing…

