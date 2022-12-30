Ariana Grande still donates Christmas gifts to child patients years after the Manchester attack

Ariana has had a long-standing relationship with Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity since the Manchester Arena attack in 2017, in which 22 people were killed.

Grande has brought some festive cheer to young patients across Manchester in England once again, after donating gifts to children’s hospitals in the city this Christmas.

On Monday, the hospital charity took to social media to share pictures of dozens of colourful gifts beneath a Christmas tree and thanked the pop singer.

“Thank you, Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande,” it posted on its Twitter and Instagram pages.

⭐ Thank you Ariana! ⭐



We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande 🎁



The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at @RMCHosp, @TraffordHosp, @WythenshaweHosp and @NorthMcrGH_NHS pic.twitter.com/LAUtN60k59 — RMCH Charity (@RMCHcharity) December 26, 2022

The gifts were distributed to babies, children and teenagers in the pediatric wards at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital among others.

Last year, the 29-year-old gifted 1,000 presents to children in Manchester who were patients over Christmas, and in 2020, gave a £100 ($120.82) Amazon voucher to every young patient at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Over the past five years, Grande has maintained close ties with Manchester, even becoming an honorary citizen following her One Love Manchester benefit concert, held to raise money for the victims of the Arena attack just weeks after the bombing.