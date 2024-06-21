Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica Team Up To Remake A Classic

Get ready to feel nostalgic! We’ve got some exciting news that’s sure to make your day! Ariana Grande is teaming up with R&B legends Brandy and Monica for a new version of their hit song “The Boy Is Mine.” If you love music, this is something you definitely don’t want to miss!

A Little Backstory

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. Back in 1998, Brandy and Monica released “The Boy Is Mine,” and it was a HUGE hit. The song was all about two girls arguing over the same boy. It was catchy, fun, and everyone loved it! The song won awards and topped charts around the world.

Now, fast forward to 2024. Ariana Grande, who has given us amazing hits like “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” is joining forces with Brandy and Monica. This remix is like a dream come true for music fans.

Why? Because it’s a blend of the old and the new. Brandy and Monica bring their classic R&B vibes, and Ariana adds her modern pop magic. It’s like getting the best of both worlds!

What to Expect

So, what can we expect from this epic collaboration? Here are a few things:

Amazing Vocals

Brandy, Monica, and Ariana all have incredible voices. Together, they’re going to sound amazing!

Catchy Beats

The original song had a great beat, and we can bet the remix will be just as catchy, if not more!

New Twist

While the song will still be about two girls and one boy, we’re excited to see what new twists and surprises they bring to the remix.

Why We Love Ariana

Ariana Grande is known for her powerful voice and catchy songs. She’s also a big fan of the 90s, so working with Brandy and Monica is a perfect fit. Plus, Ariana loves to surprise her fans with new and exciting projects, and this remix is definitely one of them!

Final Thoughts

This collaboration is a great reminder of how music can bring different generations together. Whether you grew up listening to Brandy and Monica or you’re a huge Ariana fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this remix.

We aren’t sure when the official “The Boy Is Mine” remix will be released but here is the original for you to enjoy!