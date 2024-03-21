Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce, Pays Dalton Gomez $1.25M

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced, according to a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment.

The couple, who had been married for nearly three years, separated over a year ago and had no children or prenuptial agreement.

The settlement terms, which were agreed upon in October, included Grande making a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez, giving him half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and covering up to $25,000 in his attorneys’ fees. They married in a private ceremony in May 2021 after dating since January 2020.