Listen Live

Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce, Pays Dalton Gomez $1.25M

Now she can completely move on...

By Dirt/Divas

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced, according to a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment. 

The couple, who had been married for nearly three years, separated over a year ago and had no children or prenuptial agreement. 

Ariana Grande files for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage

The settlement terms, which were agreed upon in October, included Grande making a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez, giving him half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and covering up to $25,000 in his attorneys’ fees. They married in a private ceremony in May 2021 after dating since January 2020.

Related posts

Lady Gaga is back in Las Vegas with her ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency this summer

KELLY CLARKSON, PEYTON MANNING, JIMMY FALLON TO HOST OLYMPICS CEREMONIES

Selena Gomez May Sell Her Cosmetic Line Valued at $2 Billion