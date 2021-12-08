Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up on Holiday Collab ‘It Was A … (Masked Christmas)’

Last week, we were gifted with Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s new Christmas track, ‘Merry Christmas’ and this week Fallon and friends give us another reason to be jolly this year!

Related: Listen to Ed Sheeran and Elton’s new song here…

Here’s another epic collaboration to add to your holiday playlists – Jimmy Fallon teams up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion titled ‘It Was A … (Masked Christmas).’

Ariana is no stranger when it comes to Christmas music. She’s previously released two holiday EPs – Christmas Kisses in 2013 and Christmas & Chill in 2015. As for 2021, Ariana collaborated with Kelly Clarkson for a cover of ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,’ which is featured on Kelly’s holiday album, ‘When Christmas Comes Around …” As for Megan, this is her first holiday-themed track.