Ed Sheeran And Elton John Are Out With A New Holiday Song

‘Merry Christmas’ is a new duet for charity!

By Dirt/Divas

Who knew that this was exactly what we needed right now!

 

 

John took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here! ‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & [the Elton John Aids Foundation].”

 

 

 

 

All proceeds from the song will go to Sheeran’s foundation, which provides grants to young musicians in his hometown of Suffolk, and John’s AIDS charity.

