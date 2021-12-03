Ed Sheeran And Elton John Are Out With A New Holiday Song

Who knew that this was exactly what we needed right now!

John took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here! ‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & [the Elton John Aids Foundation].”

All proceeds from the song will go to Sheeran’s foundation, which provides grants to young musicians in his hometown of Suffolk, and John’s AIDS charity.