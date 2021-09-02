ELTON JOHN Announces New Album Called “The Lockdown Sessions”

The new album includes collaborations with Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and more.

All recordings were done remotely to ensure safety during the lockdown.

Also featured on the album is a version of the Pet Shop Boys hit It’s a Sin made with Years & Years, with whom John performed the song at the 2021 Brit awards, and a cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters with vocals by Miley Cyrus and contributions from Yo-Yo Ma and others, which will also be released as part of a Metallica covers album this month.

His collaboration with Lipa, Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) – a blend of four previous Elton John numbers – was released last month.

John is preparing to restart his final world tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, on 28 September in Copenhagen.

It began in 2018 but was forced into a hiatus by the Covid pandemic. In June, he added 31 extra dates at stadiums across the US, UK, and Europe in 2022, while rescheduled concerts will take the tour to May 2023.