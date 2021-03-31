Ariana Grande Will Replace Nick Jonas On The Voice!

Grande is the newest judge on the singing competition show!

Ariana will join Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson next season.

Ariana announced the exciting news on Instagram, “Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you,” she writes.