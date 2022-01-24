Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Car Crash That Left 1 Injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-car accident just after 4 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard Friday, according to reports. TMZ broke the news, noting that Schwarzenegger’s SUV rolled onto a Prius, injuring the driver.

People later confirmed that the former California Governor was “fine.” One woman was injured.

“His only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the actor told the outlet.

One woman, believed to be the driver of the red Prius which Schwarzenegger’s car was seen atop of in TMZ photographs, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital minor injuries.

LAFD officials said there were no other injuries in the collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One witness told TMZ that the accident appeared to have happened as the driver of the Prius was trying to make a U-turn on Sunset Boulevard.