Listen Live

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Are Finally Divorced

Took long enough!

By Dirt/Divas

More than ten years later, Arnold and Maria are finally officially divorced.  Court documents filed on Tuesday confirmed that the 35-year marriage is over.

 

 

Shriver ended the marriage in 2011 after Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child with the couple’s housekeeper 14 years earlier.

 

 

Related: Could there be a ‘True Lies’ Reboot or Sequel?..

 

 

As for why this divorce took so long, it’s a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement. They both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other …

 

 

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and have four children together.

Related posts

Betty White Reveals Secret To A Long Life ‘Avoid Anything Green’

Older Adults Are Using Slang Phrases Like ‘Cool’ and ‘Sick’ Without Really knowing What They Mean…

Katy Perry Gets Ready To Launch Las Vegas Show!