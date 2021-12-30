Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Are Finally Divorced

More than ten years later, Arnold and Maria are finally officially divorced. Court documents filed on Tuesday confirmed that the 35-year marriage is over.

Shriver ended the marriage in 2011 after Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child with the couple’s housekeeper 14 years earlier.

As for why this divorce took so long, it’s a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement. They both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other …

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and have four children together.