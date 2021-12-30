Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Are Finally Divorced
Took long enough!
More than ten years later, Arnold and Maria are finally officially divorced. Court documents filed on Tuesday confirmed that the 35-year marriage is over.
Shriver ended the marriage in 2011 after Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child with the couple’s housekeeper 14 years earlier.
As for why this divorce took so long, it’s a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement. They both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other …
Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and have four children together.